Angelo Madia, age 86, entered into eternal peace on January 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is now celebrating a reunion with his son, Dominick, and his parents and siblings who had predeceased him. Born in Pianopoli Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy on June 5, 1933, he was the son of Francesco and Concetta Madia. Angelo married the love of his life, Iolanda Maria Iuliano and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Angelo immigrated to the United States in 1966 to make a better life for his family. He joined Local 106 as an operating engineer (operating his favorite pieces of heavy equipment, bulldozer, backhoe, lull and cement pump) and worked for Beltrone Construction for almost 30 years. He had countless stories of all of the buildings that he helped construct in the Albany and surrounding areas. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and Rotterdam Soccer Club. He had a green thumb and had a garden that could feed Schenectady. He loved his family very much and especially the Sunday dinners. Angelo's family was his first priority and would do anything and everything that he could for them. Angelo is survived by his three children, Frank (Diane) Madia, Connie (Tom) Carrigan and Mario (Charlene) Madia. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher (Jennifer) & Jonathan Madia, Kristina & Thomas Carrigan, Brendon & Kayley Madia, Aubrielle & Maddison Madia along with five great-grandchildren and his siblings Kelly (Linda) Madia and Josephine (Bruce) McQueen as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Angelo was predeceased by one son, Dominick Madia and siblings, Ralph, Tom, Edith and Isabella. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pleasant Street in Schenectady with a visitation held prior from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angelo's name may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 405, Albany, NY 12205. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020