Angie F. Ferlazzo, 100, of The Fulton Center for Rehab, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Amsterdam on February 10,2020, she was the daughter of Samuel and Concetta Danucci Raino. Angie attended the Amsterdam School System and was a lifelong area resident. She was employed by the NYS Dept. of Tax and Finance as an auditor supervisor. She retired July 1, 1987. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mrs. Ferlazzo married Thomas Ferlazzo. He passed away April 28, 2002. She was predeceased by brothers, Anthony, Alfred and Joseph Raino; and a sister, Margaret Walden. Survivors include three sisters, Virginia Penge and Rita Loucks of Gloversville and Eleanor Brooker of Amsterdam. Also, nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID 19 outbreak, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.





