Anita B. Jimenez, 71, of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Niskayuna, Anita was the daughter of the late Virgil Carl Rose Sr and Betty Anita (Woodbeck) Rose and had attended Colonie Central School District. Anita worked for Silver Haven Nursing home and Gabriel Super Market for several years and Burger King for a few years before retiring. Anita enjoyed spending time playing cards with family, playing bingo, going for car rides. Anita is survived by her daughters, Amy L. Wells, (Sheridan), Kathryn Jimenez and Victoria Jimenez (Donny Meunier). She also has several brothers and sisters, seven grandkids and two great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday, April 12th at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd, Schenectady, NY 12306. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019