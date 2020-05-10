Anita Teresa Riccio, 78, of Niskayuna, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Joan Nicole Prince Home. Born in Schenectady on June 10, 1941, Anita was the daughter of the late Albert H. and Ann E. (nee: Froelich) Riccio. Anita was a graduate of Buffalo State University and earned her Master's degree from the College of St. Rose. Anita enjoyed a long career with BOCES as a special education teacher, retiring in 1999. She was on the board of the Capital District USA Dance and was an usher for over 25 years for Proctors Theater and SPAC. She was a member of the Niskayuna Senior Citizens Center and travelled the world extensively. Anita enjoyed time at her family camp on Brant Lake. Anita was a member of Olde Liberty Baptist Church in Ballston Lake. Survivors include her son, Frederick (Debbie) Lohaus of Ballston Spa; her three grandchildren, Frederick Lohaus, Jake Lohaus and Aaron Lohaus; her brother, Dr. Albert (Diane) Riccio and many dear cousins. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Drive, Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia and to express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 10, 2020.