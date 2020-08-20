1/
Ann A. Hammett
Ann A. Hammett, of Niskayuna, NY, passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born in Albany, NY, the daughter of the late Kenneth MacLean Archibold, MD and Delma Carmon. She attended St. Agnes School (now known as Doane Stuart) Capital District, NY and graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Lynchburg, VA. She was a resident of Niskayuna, NY for 50 years and enjoyed 70 summers at her family's second home on the St. Lawrence River at Oak Point in Hammond, NY. Besides her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Frank C. Hammett. Ann is survived by her beloved family of Frank M. (Anet) Hammett of Duxbury, VT, Diane (Lawrence D.) Kingsley of Manchester, VT, Andrew (Chrissy) Hammett of Springfield, PA, and Alexander (Hande) Hammett of New York, NY as well as six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Alan) Steiner and brother-in-law, Bert Hammett. A private graveside service by the First Reformed Church of Schenectady will be at Albany Rural Cemetery on Thursday, August 20th 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts kindly send contributions to her Parent's Scholarship Endowment supporting aspiring medical professionals: The Albany Medical Center Foundation, The Kenneth M. Archibold Prize in memory of Ann A. Hammett, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY 12208. (518) 262-3322 Ext 0. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 20, 2020.
