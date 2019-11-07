|
Alice A. Wickham, 68, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, NY on February 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William and Marilyn (Bruen) Marmaduke. She was a 1969 graduate of Scotia High School. On July 25, 1998, she was united in marriage to Philip Wickham. Alice worked at the DeCA Commissary on the Naval Base in Scotia, NY for 33 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. Surviving besides her loving husband, Phil; are two children, Tina (Kory) Macaulay of Rotterdam and George (Barbara) DeCresce of Burnt Hills; two sisters, Kathy (Robert) Dariano of Glenville and Debbie (Greg) Gross of Hendersonville, TN; three brothers, John (Jackie) Marmaduke of Amsterdam, Terry (Joanne) Marmaduke of Tampa, FL and Mickey Marmaduke of Hudson, FL; three cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Victoria and Kyle; a stepson, Michael Wickham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, David DeCresce and a stepson, Eric Wickham. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 231 2nd St., Scotia, NY 12302. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019