On November 10, 2020, Ann Forester Cook Baechel, a strong, loving and humor-filled woman, passed away peacefully at AdviniaCare, Wilmington. Ann was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1944 to James Cook and Marie Leah Perez Cook. She worked as a stewardess for Ozark Airlines in the 1960's and married Kenneth Baechel in 1967. They moved to Schenectady, New York in 1969. Ann loved animals, travel and contemplative prayer. A dutiful member of the Roman Catholic faith Ann worked for Living Resources for more than 20 years. Ann will be remembered as generous of spirit and playful. Ann actively campaigned for peace in the Middle East. Ann was predeceased by her parents, George Isaac Cook and Marie Leah Perez Cook. She is survived by her children, Tara Baechel (Massachusetts), Heath Baechel (Georgia) and Corey Baechel (Massachusetts); her grandchild, Mikayla Baechel (New York), her brothers, George Cook (Denver), Leonard Cook (St. Louis), and Steve Cook (Maryland). Services will be private due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Ann wanted to be remembered for encouraging others to bring reconciliation to strife in their life.



