1/
Ann Baechel
1944 - 2020
On November 10, 2020, Ann Forester Cook Baechel, a strong, loving and humor-filled woman, passed away peacefully at AdviniaCare, Wilmington. Ann was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1944 to James Cook and Marie Leah Perez Cook. She worked as a stewardess for Ozark Airlines in the 1960's and married Kenneth Baechel in 1967. They moved to Schenectady, New York in 1969. Ann loved animals, travel and contemplative prayer. A dutiful member of the Roman Catholic faith Ann worked for Living Resources for more than 20 years. Ann will be remembered as generous of spirit and playful. Ann actively campaigned for peace in the Middle East. Ann was predeceased by her parents, George Isaac Cook and Marie Leah Perez Cook. She is survived by her children, Tara Baechel (Massachusetts), Heath Baechel (Georgia) and Corey Baechel (Massachusetts); her grandchild, Mikayla Baechel (New York), her brothers, George Cook (Denver), Leonard Cook (St. Louis), and Steve Cook (Maryland). Services will be private due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Ann wanted to be remembered for encouraging others to bring reconciliation to strife in their life.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 16, 2020
It is very meaningful to me that my mother is still remembered in St. Augustine.
Tara Baechel
Daughter
November 13, 2020
Fond memory of a beautiful, faith-filled woman. Thoughts and prayers are with the family...Love,
CarolAnn and Don Fox
St Anastasia Catholic Church
CarolAnn Fox
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Ann was a true blessing in my life. She was fun and loved everyone. My deepest condolences for your family and friends.
Krystal Murphy
Friend
