Ann Bernadette Murray Rothstein, 73 of Croton on the Hudson, New York died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, NY. Ann was born in Ballston Spa, NY and was the daughter of the late Abbie and Ernest Murray. Ann graduated from Eastern Idaho Tech in Idaho Falls, Idaho with an associate's degree in Practical Nursing. In 1980 she also received her associates degree in Science and Human Services from Adirondack Community College. She later pursued a bachelor's degree in sociology at SUNY Utica Rome in 2001. Ann had been employed by AIM Services Inc. in Saratoga Springs, NY working with the developmentally disabled. She was also a child advocate at Grace Smith House in Millerton, NY and was a member of the Ballston Spa School Board from 1982-1985. Ann is survived by her husband, Harry Rothstein as well as her children, Tonya Pellegrini Lawrence (Mark Lawrence) and Juliet Van Horn (William Van Horn). Sister of Martha Shaffer, John Murray and Julia Thomas. Grandmother of Alexandra Ann Pellegrini, Mackenzie Marie Clark, Jacob Allen Clark and Olivia Taylor Lawrence. Ann was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Ann Pellegrini Clark as well as siblings, Joseph Murray, William Murray and Margaret Zimmerman. Ann will be remembered by her family as a kind caring mother, wife, grandmother and friend as well as her fondness for the performing arts and folk music. How hard it is to find a capable wife. She is worth far more than jewels. Services and interment will be private. Those wishing to remember Ann in a special way may make a memorial donation to AIM Services, Inc. 4227 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.