Ann C. Locke, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Teresian House in Albany after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Ann was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Thomas and Mary (Kelly) Sweeney. She attended Scotia Glenville schools and later earned an associates degree in Secretarial Sciences from Alfred State College. Ann was employed by the City of Schenectady and later the NYS Departments of Taxation and Finance and Labor. Family was everything to Ann and she truly was a selfless wife and mother. She actively volunteered in the children's activities such as: Girl Scouts, Friends of Music, and classroom and library helper. She was an avid baker, skilled seamstress, and enjoyed creating stained glass, ceramics, and needlework. Annual family vacations to Cape Cod and to Maine were something she absolutely cherished. Tom and Ann also always enjoyed going to movies, theatre, concerts, operas, and spending time with family. Ann was predeceased by siblings, Thomas Sweeney and Joan (Sweeney) Madden. She is survived by Thomas E. Locke, her loving husband of 50 years, her three daughters, Heather (John) Mastracchio, Meredith Locke, and Deirdre (AJ Bodden) Locke, four grandchildren, Ava Mastracchio, Lucia Mastracchio, Callahan Bodden, and Preston Bodden, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Scotia. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church in Scotia, NY,or to a . A sincere thank you to all the staff at Kingsway Memory Care Day Program and Teresian House Nursing Home 4ty Floor Staff. A special thank you to her niece, Colleen DeMuth, for providing such wonderful and loving care to Ann.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020