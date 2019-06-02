Ann E. Riccio, 101 of Ballston Spa and a former resident of Niskayuna for 65 years died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29th at Albany Medical Center. Born on July 12, 1917 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Theresa (Karfner) Froelich. Ann was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools. She graduated from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School, Class of 1935. She went on to work for General Electric as Head of Payroll for 25 years until her retirement. Ann grew up in the Bellevue area of Schenectady, where her parents were the owners of Frielich's Inn; now the former Bayou Café in Glenville. The Inn ran as a speakeasy, but was mostly noted for their Hungarian Goulash Dinners, clambakes and the men and women's weekly shuffleboard league. Known as "Adirondack Annie" for her love of the Adirondacks, her summer home on Brant Lake and her penname for the 80 plus paintings she created, inspired by the Adirondacks, local scenes and family events. Many summers were spent at Galway Lake, Saratoga Lake, with trips to Florida, the Amish Country and Princetown. She was able to take her mother, knows as "Ma Froelich" back to Nadvasheun in Hungary, a tiny village where her mother was born and was controlled by the Communists. She loved listening to the music of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Pavarotti and The 3 Tenors. When asked what she owed her longevity to, she would always say, "I never do what I am supposed to do…" and loved her 4:00 p.m. glass of wine and chocolate in any form. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Albert Riccio, who passed in 1991 and her sister, Teresa (Forelich) Potter. She is survived by her loving and caring children, Anita Riccio of Niskayuna and Dr. Albert (Diane) Riccio of Fripp Island, SC; grandchildren, Lauren Riccio of Smithtown, Long Island, Jonathan (Andrea) Riccio of Miami Beach, FL and Andrew (Erin) Riccio of South Carolina and her four great grandsons, Wesley Riccio, Frederick (Angie) Lohaus, Jake (Ashley) Lohaus and Aaron (Melissa) Lohaus, who lived close by at the end of her driveway and where able to keep her company on a daily basis. Ann is also survived by her two nephews, Robert Potter and William Potter, and niece, Viola Potter. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. Interment will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Charlton. Family and friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7th at the funeral home. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 2 to June 3, 2019