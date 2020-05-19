Ann Edwards Pollard
Ann Edwards Pollard, 81, of Colonie passed away suddenly at Ellis Hospital on Saturday May 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY. she was the daughter of John and Mary (McLean) Edwards. Ann was raised in Croton-on-the-Hudson, NY and graduated from Croton-Harmon High School where she met her future husband Robert. While in high school, Ann proudly lettered in both volleyball and field hockey. Ann and Bob moved to Niskayuna in 1959. She was employed by the Sealtest Ice Cream Company for 5 years prior to raising her children. Ann returned to work in 1976 for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance, retiring in 1999. In her retirement Ann enjoyed working for the Dream Ponies and Petting Zoo for her daughter. She was a member of the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks, the Capital District Scottish Rite, Mohonasen Music Parents and attended Carman United Methodist Church. Predeceased by hie twin sister, Betty Healy, Ann is survived by her husband Robert, daughters, Mary Lee Pollard (Michael) and Heather Parker (Steven)and her son Gordon Pollard. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tyler and Shelby Parker, sister-in-law Judith Hulten (Ray), brother-in-law, James Healy, nephews James Healy and Alan Pollard and niece, Susan Soisson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
