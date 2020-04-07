|
|
Ann M. Armstrong Sampone passed away April 5, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital after a long illness. Born July 3, 1953, the daughter of John and Veronica Keiley Armstrong, She was a lifelong resident of Amsterdam and a graduate of Bishop Scully High School in Amsterdam. Ann attended Fulton Montgomery Community College and was employed at GE in Schenectady. On September 7, 1974, Ann married Michael J. Sampone; together they raised their 2 sons, Christopher and Timothy. Ann was a proud homemaker, mother and wife. She cherished her time with her family. She loved family vacations, trips to theme parks, hiking and camping in the woods and swimming in the pool at home with family and friends. She actively participated in the Fresh Air Fund for many years hosting children from NYC during summer months. Ann also had a special love for animals, you could always find at least 1 dog, cat, rabbit, turtle or hamster or any combination of them at her home at any time. She enjoyed holidays, especially decorating her home for each and then having a family get together. She loved spending time and talking with her family and friends. During the past 15 years as her health slowly declined from COPD, her friends and family were always there for her. We are so grateful to all of you. Ann was a devote Catholic and member of St Mary's Church in Amsterdam. A special thanks to Mike Schuttig for bringing her communion faithfully every Thursday. A special thank you to her dear friend and nurse, Teresa Lockwood, for helping her and caring for her and our family during the past 2 years. We truly believe you helped to extend her life due to the love, caring and laughter you shared with her. We lovingly referred to the two of you as "Lucy and Ethel". Ann is predeceased by her parents, her brother, John "Jack" Armstrong who died of ALS 1990. His loss had a devastating impact on her. She is also predeceased by her brother-in-law, John A Sampone. In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her sons, Christopher Sampone of Amsterdam and Timothy (Matt) Sampone of East Greenbush NY; sister-in-law, Gloria J (Steve) Jauss, brother-in-law, Nicholas (Janet) Sampone and sister-in-law, Joan Sampone, several nieces, nephews, cousins and "Fresh Air "son", Armein Brown. She is also survived by her special friend and companion Lady, her chubby little Chihuahua who was always at her side. Our family would like to give a special thanks to Dr Santilli, Dr Forlano and Dr Sheridan for their care and compassion during the many years of her Illness. We would be remiss if we didn't give a special thank you to the nurses at St Mary's Hospital, especially those on the 4th floor where she spent most of the past few months. Their dedication, compassion, care and understanding will never are forgotten, especially during this very demanding time for them. Thank you again and God bless you. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held. A celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Montgomery County SPCA, SPCA Road, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or a . To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020