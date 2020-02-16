The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Ann Marie Jackson Obituary
On February 11, 2020, Ann Marie Jackson, 76, went to heaven to be with Jesus her Savior and Redeemer. Raised in Stillwater, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Comerato) Burke. A 1961 graduate of Catholic High in Troy, she worked as an administrative assistant at the New York State Department of Education. Upon her marriage to her beloved husband, Alan Jackson, she became a full time homemaker. Together Ann and Alan shared 55 years of marriage, they lived in Michigan and Virginia before settling in Glenville. Ann was a caring woman, who loved her family and held a strong faith. To continue her memory is her husband, Alan; her son, Steven (Michele Stelmak) Jackson; as well as several cousins and extended family. A calling period will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Wednesday, February 19th, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Ann will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
