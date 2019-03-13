Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's)
895 Hudson Ave.
Stillwater, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's)
895 Hudson Avenue
Stillwater, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Noonan Reilly


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Noonan Reilly Obituary
Ann Noonan Reilly, 62, lifelong resident of Stillwater, died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with her loving and faithful family by her side. Born in Troy on September 16, 1956, daughter of the late John and Doris Lazott Noonan, Annie was a 1974 graduate of Stillwater High School. Most recently, Annie worked for the Stillwater School District as a teacher's aide. She loved being around the children and will be sorely missed by all the hearts she touched throughout her life. Annie and Dan shared countless memories during their 30 years together. She was a devoted mother to her two sons, loving "Grannie Annie" to her grandkids, the fun Aunt Annie to her nieces and nephews and a second mother to a lot of her sons friends. Survivors include her husband, Daniel C. Reilly, whom she married on September 23, 1989; sons, Robert J. Reilly of Malta, Daniel S. Reilly (Rachel Zendran) of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Boston and Vaughn Reilly; daughter-in-law, Jillian Reilly, brothers, Joe (Chris) Noonan of Burnt Hills and Thomas (Susan) Noonan of Saratoga Springs; mother-in-law, Ann Reilly; in-laws, Robert (Colleen) Reilly, Kenny Reilly, Maryann (Bill) Johnson, and Billy (Ali) Reilly and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Annie was predeceased by her father-in-law, Robert Reilly; and sister-in-law, Mary Reilly. Calling hours will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY 12170 on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Annie's memory may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for condolences and directions to the church. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now