Ann Noonan Reilly, 62, lifelong resident of Stillwater, died peacefully at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with her loving and faithful family by her side. Born in Troy on September 16, 1956, daughter of the late John and Doris Lazott Noonan, Annie was a 1974 graduate of Stillwater High School. Most recently, Annie worked for the Stillwater School District as a teacher's aide. She loved being around the children and will be sorely missed by all the hearts she touched throughout her life. Annie and Dan shared countless memories during their 30 years together. She was a devoted mother to her two sons, loving "Grannie Annie" to her grandkids, the fun Aunt Annie to her nieces and nephews and a second mother to a lot of her sons friends. Survivors include her husband, Daniel C. Reilly, whom she married on September 23, 1989; sons, Robert J. Reilly of Malta, Daniel S. Reilly (Rachel Zendran) of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Boston and Vaughn Reilly; daughter-in-law, Jillian Reilly, brothers, Joe (Chris) Noonan of Burnt Hills and Thomas (Susan) Noonan of Saratoga Springs; mother-in-law, Ann Reilly; in-laws, Robert (Colleen) Reilly, Kenny Reilly, Maryann (Bill) Johnson, and Billy (Ali) Reilly and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Annie was predeceased by her father-in-law, Robert Reilly; and sister-in-law, Mary Reilly. Calling hours will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY 12170 on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Annie's memory may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for condolences and directions to the church. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home.