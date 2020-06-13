Ann Ochenkoski, age 92, entered into eternal rest with her Lord on June 7, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. Ann, formerly of E. Noyes Blvd in Sherrill, was born on October 12, 1927 in New Hyde Park, Long Island, NY. The daughter of the late Marian and Josephine (Olszewski) Galasieski, she graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park. She worked for Guaranty Trust Co in New York City until her marriage to Stanley Ochenkoski in 1947. They shared their vows for over forty-seven years until Stanley's death on October 14, 1994. Ann is survived by her children Christine Thiele (Arthur), Diane Arends, James Ochenkoski (Susan), Jean Gagnon (Thomas), Gail Ochenkoski, and Steven Ochenkoski (Mary Dunn). Sister of the late Harry Galasieski, William Galasieski, Regina Sucharski, and Frances Snopkowski. She was a devoted grandmother to 9 grandchildren, and "Babci" to 11 great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews and extended family. Known as Mrs. O to the school kids at McAllister School for 18 years, she also taught religious education and was a communicant and Altar Rosary Society member at St. Helena's Church in Sherrill, and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. She was a 35-year member of the Catholic Daughters of America and was chaplain of the Oneida AARP for 12 years. She also volunteered or was a member of the St. Joseph's Seniors, Canastota Lenox Seniors, Oneida Healthcare Auxiliary, Karing Kitchen and the Sherrill Boy Scouts. In her most recent community at Kingsway Parkland Gardens in Schenectady, "Annie O" met many new friends and continued to volunteer whenever she could. Ann and Stan loved to travel, and she continued to travel after his passing. She was so proud to have traveled throughout the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, Canada, Europe, the Mediterranean, Egypt, China and Central & South America. Private services will be Tuesday, June 16 at Malecki Funeral Home in Sherrill, followed by a Private funeral mass at 12:00 noon at St. Helena's Church in Sherrill where Guests are limited and Covid19 restrictions will apply with face covering a must. Internment at St. Helena's Cemetery in Oneida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 13, 2020.