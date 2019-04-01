Ann Jeffers Petrovich, 88, longtime resident of Barefoot Bay, FL and Scotia, NY passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Center in Scotia. Ann was born in Schenectady on January 10, 1931 to Walter and Althea (Larrabee) Rice. She was a resident of Scotia for most of her life, graduating from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1949. For many years, she worked for the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District as a bus driver. She enjoyed raising dogs and flower gardening. Following retirement in 1992, she moved to Florida. She started a Home Alone Program in her community of Barefoot Bay. She was also involved in Citizens on Patrol Program (C.O.P.S.). Her beloved husband passed away in 2002. Ann later moved with her daughter in Mont Pleasant, S.C. She was predeceased also by her son, Ernest J. Conti Jr., her brothers, Tim and Tommy Rice and her sister, Margaret Kayder. Left to cherish her memory are her children: sons, William (Kim) Aperance and Jeffery (Cindy) Aperance daughters, Toni Conti Curry, Laurie (Dave) Harding, Debbie (Lawrence) Smith and Rae Ann (Arnold) Serapilio. Ann leaves behind her brother Robert (Helen) Rice and her sister Donna (late Ron) Kowalski; twenty grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery in Scotia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary