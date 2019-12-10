|
Ann S. Bissonette passed away on Sunday, December 8, after 90 years of a life well-lived and surrounded by the love of her family. Ann was born in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Arthur S and Marion B Hall. She grew up in Worcester, MA where she graduated from the Bancroft School. She earned an Associate's degree from Green Mountain Junior College and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. In 1966 the family relocated from Princeton, MA to Glenville NY, where Ann lived for 46 years. She moved to Woodlawn Commons in Saratoga Springs in 2012. Following the sudden death of her husband Robert in 1981, Ann proceeded to raise their family. This devotion to her family is how she is best remembered –she was steady in her course, loving in her actions, and possessed great wisdom. She managed several local businesses including the Votis Pipe and Tobacco Shop, TT Wheeler Auto Sales, Ted Wheeler Enterprises, and the Wheeler Watch Company. She also worked as a bookkeeper at her son's business for nearly 20 years. Ann was a member and officer of the County Guild craft group, very much enjoying the friendships spanning nearly 46 years that originated there. She loved gardening, crafts, antiques, reading and spending time with her family at their camp in the Adirondacks. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan and reveled in their several World Series championships in recent years. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert F Bissonette and her sister, Phyllis D. Hall. She is survived by her son, David (Christine) of Scotia, her son, Robert (Nicole) of Saratoga Springs, and her daughter, Susan (Joseph) of Scotia. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Anna, Megan and Grace. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Woodlawn Commons who made her final years comfortable. A testimony to Ann's wisdom, she made her final wishes known to her family. As such, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial and interment will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton, MA where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize Ann may make a donation in her honor to The Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019