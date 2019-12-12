|
|
Ann Shirley Macejka, 77, of Scotia, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born on July 24, 1942 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Duras) Macejka. Ann was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools, where she graduated Valedictorian of her high school class. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and her church, St. John the Evangelist Church, where she was a lector for many years. Ann enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and attending craft fairs. Prior to retirement, she was the Head Secretary for NYS Department of Environmental Conservation in Albany, she was a member of the National Secretaries Association, her bowling league and volunteered her time at Sunnyview Hospital. Ann loved animals, and was a supporter of the ASPCA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Marie Macejka Norris and her brother, Anthony Macejka. Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren and her beloved cat, Chloe. At Ann's request, no calling hours are scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 13th at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308. Interment will immediately follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St New York, NY 10128. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019