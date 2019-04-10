|
|
Ann W. Fox, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Glendale Nursing Home. Ann was born in Port Henry to the late William and Helen Whitford Winters. She worked as a receptionist at Finch Pruyn Paper Company in Glens Falls for 25 years, retiring in 1991. Ann was predeceased by a sister, Nora Swanson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Winston "Wink" Fox; one son, Carl (Debbi) Kopp; two brothers, Gerald Winters and William Winters; three grandchildren, Rachel (Darrel) Bessette, Jay (Trish) Ingersoll and Robert (Salina) Kopp, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019