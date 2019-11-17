|
|
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Anna M. DeBevoise, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 86. Anna was born on November 4, 1933 in Galway, NY to Edward and Laura Lawton. On August 18, 1979, Anna married Walter and together they created a large extended family of nine children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time at home with her family. After her children grew to be independent she worked outside the home as a CNA and Physical Therapy Aide caring for the elderly at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Anna will be remembered by her family as a strong, independent woman who was always capable of doing what she needed to do. Anna is predeceased by her parents Edward and Laura Lawton, brother Edward, grandson Nicholas and daughter in law Candace. She is survived by her loving husband Walter, two sisters Francis Hartman and Betty Kenyon both of Scotia; nine children David Schaperjahn (Kathy), Dennis Schaperjahn (Candace), Delei Lawrence (Michael), Dorrie Papp (Paul), Darren Schaperjahn (Cindy), Derek Schaperjahn, Catherine Ann Grabo (Donald), Nancy Weaver (Wayne), and Hope DeBevoise (Terri Ward). She is also survived by a full quiver of 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren , all who were the light of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 20 from 10am to 11:30am at Saratoga Abundant Life Church, (corner of Hutchins Road and Rt 50). A service will be held at 11:30am. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hudson Road, Galway. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the many nurses and staff at Albany Medical Center, Neuro ICU and B3 West for the extraordinary and sensitive care provided to Anna and her entire family. Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019