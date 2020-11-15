Anna G. Cimino, 93, was called to heaven on October 31, 2020 after a valiant struggle with dementia. Anna peacefully passed into the next world in the presence of her beloved daughters at the Eddy Village Green Nursing Home in Cohoes, NY. She was born on July 26, 1927 to the late Andrew Reyda and Mary Misenko Reyda on the family farm in Rotterdam, NY and was a lifelong resident of Schenectady County. After graduating from Draper High School in 1945 she worked at the White Eagle Bakery then attended Cobleskill College where she studied Culinary Arts. During that time, she met her devoted and loving husband, Steven Peter Cimino of Schenectady at the Rollerama Skating Rink. They were married on November 23, 1946. They were happily married for 39 years until Steven's death just short of their 40th anniversary. After marrying Steve, Anna worked for GE but left after the birth of her first child. Anna worked at a part-time waitress for her Husband's families Restaurant, The Edgewood in Rotterdam, NY. Anna also earned her NYS hairdressing license, taking a job as a beautician at the Edgewood Salon in Rotterdam. After studying and earning her LPN license, she later changed careers and worked as a nurse for the Teresian House. She later graduated from HVCC, receiving her RN degree. She worked at St. Clare's Hospital on the surgical floor until retiring in 1986 to care for her sick husband. Anna was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Formerly Our Lady of Assumption) on Princetown Road. She was a member of the Rosary Society, Alter Society, Church Choir and was a catechism teacher. She was a professed member of Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites for 56 years, our Lady of Mercy Community. She served her community as treasurer for the Parent Advisory Group, which supported recreational programs for developmentally disabled residents in Schenectady County for over 5 years. Anna had many interests; she studied and enjoyed painting, working in her vegetable garden and writing poetry. She and her husband enjoyed yearly winter trips to Florida. She loved attending the Saratoga Race Track in the summer with her husband where she often bet on her favorite Jockey, Angel Cordero Jr. She loved to golf and was a member of a senior ladies league at the Sycamore greens in Princetown, earning a trophy for a hole in one! Another sport she enjoyed was skiing and she joined senior ski programs at both Maple Ski Ridge and Windham Mountain. Another of her interests was attending the ballet at SPAC and she truly enjoyed learning all she could about the Stock Market. After the death of her husband, she became an avid traveler, attending religious pilgrimages to Europe, the Middle East and Mexico. Some of the sites she visited were the Vatican, Jerusalem, Medjugorje in Bosnia, Fátima in Portugal and the Black Madonna Shrine in Poland. Later in life, she enjoyed trips to Sacandaga Lake with long-time friend and companion, Charlie Miller. Her main focus was always her family; ever striving to be the best wife, mother, grandmother and sister she could be. She encouraged her daughters to try new things and to attend college. Family dinner time was important to her and she cooked many delicious meals and desserts. Anna will be remembered by her family as an intelligent, curious, generous and compassionate woman. Anna is survived by Patricia Ann Bradshaw (Tom) and Nancy Catherine Palma (Tom). She will be missed by her four grandchildren Stephanie Smith (Tyler), Thomas P. Bradshaw, Justin Palma (Oksana), Danielle Palma and her two great-granddaughters Esmerelda and Jasmine Palma. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Gallucci and Brother-in-Law, Anthony Gallucci, Sisters-in-law Winnie Cimino, Anne Bradshaw and Vivian Shoemaker as well as many loving and supportive nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Reyda. Love and hugs to our mom's sister Arlene and her husband Tony for all their caring and understanding support of our mom and us after our father's death and especially during the onset of mom's dementia. We could not have done it without you. We would like to thank the staff of the Eddy Village Green, especially the staff in House #6 for their dedicated and loving care of our mother. It was deeply appreciated. Special thanks to our cousin, Guy Gallucci for his ongoing maintenance of Mom's house, especially cutting her grass and plowing her driveway. A Mass of Christian Burial, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be celebrated 10:30 am Thursday November 19th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish 210 Princetown Rd. with burial to follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Anna's name to the Alzheimer's Association
4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com