Anna Horth
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Anna Horth, 92, recently of Scotia and formerly of Schenectady, NY went to be with the Lord the morning of Friday, August 28th 2020. Born on August 13, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Kunda. She was a retired schoolteacher in the Schenectady School District teaching at Howe and Fulton Schools. Anna was predeceased by her husband of fifty years, Russell Albert Horth, Jr. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her life goal was to be a servant of God sharing his love and message to those she met. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms, "a" wing, for the loving and compassionate care given to Anna. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305, in memory of Mrs. Anna Horth. Arrangements are being entrusted to Houghtaling and Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. Please feel free to sign our online guest book or leave condolences at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home Inc
20 Otsego St
Canajoharie, NY 13317
(518) 673-2233
