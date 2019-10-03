Home

Anna Kounoupis

My sweet Anna, 20 years have passed us. Life, is sometimes hard to understand, but you have to put one foot in front of the other and stay strong.You would not have it any other way. Anna, for everything you have done, for everything you have given us, the strength and the courage the beautiful memories. You will forever be with us. You are our rock and we thank you. Your smile will always be in our heart, no one can ever take that away. Anna, keep up the great work you are doing. Stay by our sides and continue guiding our journeys.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
