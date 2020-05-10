With profound sadness, we share the news that Anna Kulbida (Piwtoraiko) passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Teresian House of Albany on May 7, 2020. She was 95. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will always be remembered for her love of family, baking skills, strong will, and an uncanny ability to grow beautiful plants anywhere. Born in a small village in Eastern Ukraine, she grew up on a farm with her parents, grandmother, and younger sister Maria. They survived the Holodomor famine before Communism and Nazism forced them to flee their homeland. Settling at first in England, she married Tychon Kulbida ~ a faithful union that lasted 56 years until his passing. Her adored daughter Lesia was born there before all three sailed across the ocean on the Queen Mary to start a new life in America, where the family grew to include her cherished son Nicholas. She tackled every role in her new homeland with hard work and dedication, from running a mom and pop corner grocery store in Brooklyn with her husband, to her job as a security officer in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her favorite post was in the American Wing. A longstanding member of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Broome Street in New York City, she and her husband were founding members of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Glen Spey. In her final years she shared her varenyky (pierogi) making skills with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Troy. She loved welcoming people into her home, both in the city and especially in the country, celebrating many birthdays, weddings, births, and anniversaries in Glen Spey, serving delicious meals in a garden she carved out of the mountainside herself. She also loved to travel, making memories with her grandchildren in Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, and Mexico. Anna is survived by her son Nicholas with his wife Lydia, and children Irene and Roma; her granddaughter Alexandra with her father Bohdan Dmytrow; nieces Nadia Saliwon (husband Joe Falana and daughter Olivia Trovillion) and Anna Barelli (husband John and sons Peter and Andrew). She is predeceased by her husband Tychon (2007), daughter Lesia (2014), and sister Maria (2019). The family would like to thank the staff of the Teresian House for their care and support, especially in this difficult time of a pandemic. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Feed Albany – Covid-19 Relief and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Troy. The best way to remember her is to find the joy in what you have.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store