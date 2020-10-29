Anna Rose Baldine, 91, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Gloversville, NY on May 14, 1929 to Vincenzo James Lauria and Marianna DiMarco Lauria. Anna graduated from Gloversville High School in 1946 and went on to complete Cosmetology School at Austin School of Beauty Culture in Albany, New York. Anna married Lawrence Baldine on April 8th, 1951 of Amsterdam, NY, son of Peter & Anna Sandy Baldine and Brother of Anthony (Pooch) Baldine. Anna owned and operated her own Beauty Salon in her home until 1980. She then worked as an Estee Lauder Consultant at the Carl Company in the Amsterdam Mall from 1981 until 1991 where she loved greeting old friends and making new friends. From 1991 through August 2008, Anna worked for the Amsterdam YMCA and received the 2003 Employee of the Year Award presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, and in 2006 she received the "Citizen of the Year" Award from the Amsterdam Rotary Club. Anna was active for many years with the Christian Women's Society of Mount Carmel Church; Mount Carmel Bocce Club; St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. Anna is survived by her children, Ann Maria of Washington, DC; Peter (Tammy) of Morris, IL; Carmie (Bert) of Mayfield, NY; Larry of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren who are her pride and joy, Charles Baldine (Nickie) of Germantown, TN; Laura Reist (Ben) of Morris, IL; Marisa Baldine (Kevin) of Washington, DC.; Great Grandchildren, Clara Rose, Wyatt, William & Christian Baldine of Germantown, TN; and Savannah & Isabel Reist of Morris, IL. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Lawrence Baldine, who passed away on December 30th, 1996, her sister Carmella Rizzio (Sam), Frank Lauria (Helen), Anthony Lauria (Francis), Jim Lauria (Liz) all of Gloversville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 30th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Aphasia Association, P.O. Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of DeStefano Funeral Home, Route 5S, Amsterdam, NY.