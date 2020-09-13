Anna Lohoski, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 8, 1925 in Berwick, PA and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Witer) Posick. Anna graduated from Berwick High School in 1942 ,worked as a secretary at American Car and Foundry and met and married her beloved husband, Joseph, on November 18, 1950. They relocated to Whitesboro, NY where they started their family. Anna was a most devoted mother to her two daughters. In 1965 the family moved to Clifton Park. Anna was a woman of strong faith and was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park where she was actively involved in the church choir. She worked as the church secretary for over 20 years until her retirement in 1992. Anna's family will always remember her for her outgoing, friendly, and vivacious personality as well as her fascinating story-telling of her younger years and the family's most cherished memories. Nothing made Anna happier than spending time with her family. She enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards, singing, and rooting for her beloved NY Yankees. Her favorite family vacations were at the beach, sitting on her beach chair enjoying the waves on her feet and cherishing every moment with her children and grandchildren. Her enthusiasm for the Saratoga flat track brought her to the track every season until this year when she cheered on from her living room television right up to the last day. Anna is survived by her devoted daughters Marylee (Tom) Carey of Clifton Park, NY and Felicia (Jay) Boubin of West Chester, Ohio; cherished grandchildren Christopher (Eliza) Carey, Elizabeth Carey (Taylor), Jayson (Kelly) Boubin and Matthew Boubin; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her dear husband, Joseph Lohoski, nine siblings, and her loving step mother, Anna (Polkey) Posick. The family wishes to thank the Community Hospice of Saratoga for their care and compassion shown to Anna during her last few weeks. Thank you Arlene, Pam, and Lisa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 19th from 10:00am to 11:00am prior to mass at St. Edward's. She will join her husband in rest at Memory Garden's Cemetery, Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga at 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Saint Edward the Confessor building fund. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Anna's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
