Anna M. DeAngelo
Anna M. DeAngelo, 92, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Born and educated in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antoinette Gesullo Marano. Anna married her beloved late husband Salvatore "Sam" DeAngelo, Sr. on September 10, 1960 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Schenectady. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked for the Schenectady County Department of Social Services. Both Anna and Sam were very active with the Polish National Alliance in Schenectady along with the family restaurant Tony's on Strong Street. Anna was a long-time communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and often attended Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. She enjoyed trips with the "ladies", going to the movies, going to garage sales, and cooking, her speciality was her Greens & Beans, and Eggplant. Above all, Anna loved her family especially her son, her granddaughters and her dogs Buddy and Sammy. Left to cherish her memory is her son Salvatore "Sal" DeAngelo, Jr. and his wife Kristina along with their daughters, Gabriella and Sophia DeAngelo. Anna was predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sam" DeAngelo, Sr., and her brother Frank Marano. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Anna will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
