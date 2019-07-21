|
|
Anna M. Taylor, 91, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Anna was born in Edna, KY on May 18, 1928. She is survived by her children: Deborah Eaton, Paul Taylor (Beth), Tamara Spakowski (George); grandsons: Justin Spakowski and Brian Taylor and her brother Donald Bailey (Freedis). Funeral services will be private. She was well cared for by the staff at The Ellis Center, Stockade Unit for the past three years. Donations can be made in her memory to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia N.Y. 12302. For on-line condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 21, 2019