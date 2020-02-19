|
|
Anna Marie Conover, 95, of Scotia, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Born in Silver Creek, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pietrina (Battaglia) LoGrasso. She was employed as a seamstress for Van Raalte Women's Clothing Co. Marie enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Schenectady. She was a kind, loving and patient person who loved being with her family. Marie was also very proud to be a twin sister. The family would like to thank the staff of S-2 at Baptist Health for their wonderful care of Mom over the past few years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Quenley T. Conover, whom she married September 27, 1952 and two brothers, Anthony LoGrasso and Charles LoGrasso, and her twin sister, Nina Tedesco. Anna Marie is survived by her two loving daughters, Marsha J. D'Amour (Daniel) of Scotia and Susan M. Prian (John) of Acworth, GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael D'Amour (Kathleen), Brian D'Amour (Angela), Jeffrey D'Amour (Tammy), Lisa Thomson (Sean), Kelly Prian and Scott Prian; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Derrick, Luke, Tyler, Maya, Ryan, Joseph, Patrick, Cora, Kayla. Marie also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Anna Marie will begin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady. Visitation will be prior on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Contributions can be made in her memory to the St. Anthony's Church Memorial Fund. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020