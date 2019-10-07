|
Anna Paludi of Rotterdam, NY passed into the arms of Jesus on October 3, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Her loving niece and caregiver of almost 20 years, Lorene Richardson, was at her side. . Anna was the daughter of the late Lucia DiGiandomenico and Antonio Paludi. She was the last of nine children, two of which died at birth. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Yolanda Cancio (Edward), Elizabeth Paludi, Amelia Richardson (Grant Charles) & her brothers Michael (Antoinette), John (Esther) & their son Anthony & Carmen Paludi. She is survived by several nieces and nephews..... Her niece and caregiver Lorene Richardson, nieces Rosalie, Lucille & Michelle Paludi, Maria Fontaine (Guy), Elisa Stanzione, & her nephews Warren A. Richardson (Phyllis), John & Edward Cancio & Carmen & Ronald Paludi along with several great nieces & nephews. Anna graduated from the former Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. She graduated from the Cologna School of Cosmetology and was a board certified stylist. She was employed by General Electric for almost 50 years, retiring in 1986 from the Large Steam Turbine & Generator Division as their Computer Services Supervisor. Anna loved the casinos and enjoyed traveling as far as Las Vegas to try her luck...most of which there wasn't any!!! She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church, the Mt. Carmel's Women's Society and their Seniors Group and the Mont Pleasant Seniors. Anna was also a member of the Abbruzzese Italian Society, an organization her father helped found to promote Italian heritage after coming to this country back in the early 1900's. Anna will be remembered as a lover of family, puppies and her beloved New York Mets. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks the Ellis Hospital C Wing staff for their compassion, caring nature and professionalism; in particular, Martha, Dan, Moses, Doreen and also Kay from housekeeping. The kindness of their nursing staff will never be forgotten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Pleasant Street in Schenectady on Tuesday, October 8th at 11am. Viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 9:15 a.m to 10:15 a.m. at Demarco Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderburge Ave. Internment will be private for the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019