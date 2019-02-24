Our mother, Anna Ria Soellner, died peacefully at The Home of the Good Shephard in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 88. Born and raised in the Bronx she was the only daughter to Willy and Anna Koster. She was married to her late husband, Richard W. Soellner, for 27 years and resided in Rotterdam, NY. Ria graduated from Walton High School and the Westchester School of Nursing, spending her career as a registered nurse at Ellis Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and swimming at Lake Desolation, as well as, traveling, gardening, painting, sewing and knitting. Ria volunteered with Mohawk Opportunities for Mental Health, the Bethesda House and the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. She was also very active at her church, Emmanuel Friedens. Ria is survived by her four children, Diane Watson (the late Jay S. Watson), Nancy (Gregg) Stuart, Richard D. Soellner and Patricia Soellner; six grandchildren, Kyle & Kaitlin Soellner, Jasen & Jared Watson, and Charlie & John Stuart; and her great grandchild, Jada White. Ria has made an anatomical gift to Albany Medical School. Friends are invited to attend a Service of remembrance at 3 p.m. on March 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Friedens Church, 218 Nott Terrace, Schenectady, NY. The family will welcome friends to remain at the church for a reception following the service. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, New York 12307. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary