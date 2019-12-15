|
|
Anna T. Collins, 74, formerly of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Gloria (Sheremeta) Corr. Anna retired from the Albany County Corrections Department as an Administrative Assistant. Anna also worked for Cluett & Peabody and Simmons Machine Tools. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Richard) Carroll of Schenectady, her son, Robert Collins of Altamont, her grandchildren, Carter Brazell and Devin Brazell of Schenectady, her twin sister, Kathleen (Richard) Usher of Altamont, her nephews, John (Lisa) Usher, Stephen (Dori) Usher, William Usher, Christopher (Melissa) Usher and Jason (Shayna) Usher. In addition to her mother and father, Anna was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Corr. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin and Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue Glenville, NY 12302 or www.animalprotective.org. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019