Anna V. Thompson

Anna V. Thompson Obituary
Anna V. Thompson, 88, of Hemstreet Park, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8th. Born on July 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Capone Mangona and wife of the late Wesley Thompson. Survivors include her son James(Bette Ann) Thompson and daughter Deborah(Richard) Bruno, grandchildren Michael, Stefanie, Kimberly, Nicole, 3 great grandchildren and sister Diane Batton. Calling Hours on Wednesday from 11 - 1 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. At Anna's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 in loving memory of Anna V. Thompson. www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
