Anna Weekes (Ferraro) was born on Manhattan Street in Schenectady on August 16, 1925 to Catarina and Francisco Ferraro. She left us on November 26, 2020 in her home. She lived 95 glorious years. Anna was creative and spunky as a child as told at many family gatherings over the years. Family meant everything to her and she rarely missed an opportunity to gather everyone she knew to celebrate life's events. She loved to entertain and she loved to cook. She loved her family and was the happiest around them. Anna loved to garden and taught herself to knit and crochet. She made the grandchildren Christmas stockings and everyone in the family afghans. She was a master gardener. She loved tomato sandwiches. She was an avid reader until her eyesight began to fail just a few years ago. She had a variety of careers during her lifetime. She was a carhop (roller-skating to deliver burgers) in her younger life, worked at IGA with many friends, worked at Carl Company and helped her husband after he retired in his adventures as owners of the Schuylerville Yacht Basin, then the Empress motel in Schuylerville and lastly the Crystal Grove, a crystal mine and campground in Herkimer, NY. She could find fun in life no matter where she was or what she did. She always had a way to find the good in all people and things. She enjoyed making new friends and had a way of making everyone feel immediately welcome. She knew how to make the best of all that life had to throw at her. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was kind. She was forgiving. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved all her dogs, including her beloved Ginger. We would like to thank all those who have touched on her life and made things a little lighter these last few years, especially Leona, Stacy, Tasha, Rose and Babita. Anna was the second youngest of 11 children, predeceased by Angelina Ferraro Dilorenzo, Nicholas Ferraro, Louis Ferraro, Philameo Ferraro, Mary Ferraro Backes, Armando (Jimmy) Ferraro, Joseph Ferraro and Alfred (Freddy) Ferraro and a little sister Rose who died in childhood. She is survived by her younger brother, Anthony Ferraro (Barbara) of Clifton Park. Anna married her husband of 74 years James D. Weekes Jr on December 10th, 1944. James passed on March 22, 2019. They are survived by their five children, James D. Weekes lll (d. Mary Weekes) of Ballston Lake, Mark Weekes of St. Augustine FL, Donna Weekes Juell (Brian Juell MD) of Reno, NV, Stephen Weekes (Denise Weekes) of Clifton Park and Melissa Longton (James Longton) of Stafford, VA. They have several grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Joseph, Markalyn, Tracee, Rebecca, Rachel, Benjamin, Mackenzie, Maddesen, Samuele, Sebastien, Samantha, and Julia. There are nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was a devoted Catholic and prayed with her rosary frequently. After a private mass she will be placed in memory gardens with her husband. Our condolences are with our aunts, uncles and dear friends who are grieving with us. Donations may be made in her name to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065.