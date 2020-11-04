AnnaMae Behuniak passed peacefully from this life, at the age of 102, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. AnnaMae was born in Watervliet on June 26, 1918 and was the daughter of William and Josephine Vallencourt Quett Pinckney. AnnaMae attended Heatly School and Troy High School. AnnaMae worked at Cluetts in Troy sewing handkerchiefs and shirts. She and her late husband Andrew, better known as Toots and Babe, along with their full-time jobs, were very adventuresome and determined to make a good life for their family. Their better-known ventures were selling Christmas trees, used cars, and machinery. She used her talents in sewing bridal party gowns, and operated Maplewood Cleaners & Dyers. Their adventures took them to the Schaghticoke and Altamont Fairs where they operated the dining room concession, the hot dog and ice cream concession respectively. They also started and operated Precision Machine Shop. They worked hard, and they played hard. Enjoyed golfing (she got a hole in one) and bowling and were regulars at Saratoga Harness and Flat Track. AnnaMae was a member of the former Watervliet United Methodist Church where she served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees and Vice President of the Women's Society. She was instrumental in opening a soup kitchen in Watervliet and helped to create "The Open Table" which served the hungry and homeless and provided nourishment to thousands of people. AnnaMae served as coordinator and Treasurer of the Open Table for 17 years, prepared much of the food herself. She also served as a liaison with the Regional Food Bank. She was a member of the Elk's Lodge and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Colonie Elks where she served on various committees, assisted and fund-raising activities. She also started their women's golf league. AnnaMae was always one to help raise money for her church as well as her husband's St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church. She used her gift for cooking dinners for the churches as well as making homemade items to raise funds. She was a Life Member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Maplewood Volunteer Fire Department and the Watervliet "R" Club. AnnaMae was awarded the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award for Outstanding and Meritorious Service to Humanity by the Colonie Lodge of Elks and the Grand Lodge, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and the Meritorious Service Award from the Watervliet "R" Club Chapter. She was honored to receive the Jefferson Award from the American Institute for Public Service in recognition of outstanding public service the first year it was given in the Capital District. AnnaMae loved her family and extended family and was always there to support them. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. (Albert) Laferte of Niskayuna, NY; grandmother of David (Sabrina) Behuniak of Northville, NY; Barbara (John) Holder of Gulf Breeze, FL; Michael (Alice) Behuniak of Holden, MA; Arthur (Linda) Breault, of Niskayuna, NY; and Andrea Mae Breault of Smyrna, GA; nine great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Irma, Dawn Behuniak, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew, son John, granddaughter in law Lisa Behuniak, great granddaughter Stephanie Dos Santos, and brothers George and John Pinckney. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Village Green and Millview Assisted Living for the excellent care given AnnaMae. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, Annamae's funeral service will be limited to her family members. It will be live streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page, 'Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.' at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany-Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110 would be her desire. Condolence book at memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com
