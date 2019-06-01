Home

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Churc
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Anne B. Lawrence Obituary
Anne B. Lawrence, 91, of Schenectady, died Wednesday after a short illness. Born in Schenectady, on January 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Stefanelli Marotta. Predeceased by husband, William Lawrence and son, John Lawrence. A graduate of the former Nott Terrace High School, she worked at the GE Co. in Schenectady where she met her future husband, William. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Church, and The Sacred Heart Society. Anne was a wonderful wife and mother, caring for all those who came into her life. She loved to play Canasta with her sisters and extended family for over 50 years. Survivors include her sisters, Antoinette Brunetti, Niskayuna, Theresa Costanzo, Schenectady, and Carrie O'Rourke, Pittsford, NY. Her children, Marianne (William) Geary, Palm Coast, FL, Gerard -Jerry, (Paula) Lawrence, Simpsonville, SC, Stefanie (Nicholas) Rawlings, Clifton Park, William Lawrence, Waterford. Grandchildren, Jennifer, John, and Brian Lawrence, Hannah Rawlings, Andrea Ross and Theresa McGowen, Michael D. Bowers. Great-grandchildren; Anthony Brown and baby McGowen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at New Comer Funeral Home, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY, calling hours are Monday, June 3, 5 to 8 p.m. Service: Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Schenectady. Interment: Following church service, St. Anthony Cemetery, Glenville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's name to Alpha Pregnancy Care Ctr., 518 Clinton Ave., Albany, NY 12206. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019
