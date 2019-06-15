Anne Bienkowski, 73, passed away on Thursday morning, June 13th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland. Born in Germany, Anne was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maryanne Budzinski and had attended St. Adalbert School in Schenectady. A former private duty nurse aide in Schenectady, Anne attended the Salvation Army, loved to travel, playing bingo, reading watching Soap Operas and spending her time with her family. Predeceased by a daughter, Tresa Eastes, Anne is survived by her daughters, Laurie Munoz-Flores (Calvin Jones) of Schenectady, Kris Moser (Richard) of Iowa and Debbie Bienkowski (Anthony Lilley) of Schenectady, grandchildren, Adam Eastes, Terrance Blanchard, Megan Eastes (Courtney Collins) and Tyrell Lilley and her three great-grandchildren, Amaiah, Taj and Terrance Blanchard Jr. Her grandson, Terrance, wants her to know that she was his rock and biggest fan and will be in his and all our hearts always. A graveside funeral services will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Rotterdam on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne's memory to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message or a condolence for Anne's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary