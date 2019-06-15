The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Bienkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Bienkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Bienkowski Obituary
Anne Bienkowski, 73, passed away on Thursday morning, June 13th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland. Born in Germany, Anne was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maryanne Budzinski and had attended St. Adalbert School in Schenectady. A former private duty nurse aide in Schenectady, Anne attended the Salvation Army, loved to travel, playing bingo, reading watching Soap Operas and spending her time with her family. Predeceased by a daughter, Tresa Eastes, Anne is survived by her daughters, Laurie Munoz-Flores (Calvin Jones) of Schenectady, Kris Moser (Richard) of Iowa and Debbie Bienkowski (Anthony Lilley) of Schenectady, grandchildren, Adam Eastes, Terrance Blanchard, Megan Eastes (Courtney Collins) and Tyrell Lilley and her three great-grandchildren, Amaiah, Taj and Terrance Blanchard Jr. Her grandson, Terrance, wants her to know that she was his rock and biggest fan and will be in his and all our hearts always. A graveside funeral services will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Rotterdam on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne's memory to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206. To leave a message or a condolence for Anne's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now