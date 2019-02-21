Anne Darrel, 96, formerly of Myron St., died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center, Scotia. Anne was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Angus and Anna MacNeil. She was a graduate of Boston University, where she earned her BS in Nursing Education and a graduate of Catholic University, earning her Masters in Nursing Administration. For several years she worked at the University of Vermont in Burlington, as a Nursing Instructor, teaching medical and surgical nursing. She also practiced as a Public Health Nurse in the Burlington area. While living in Burlington she met the love of her life Bernard Darrel. They married and later moved to the Schenectady area in 1961. In 1978 she was affiliated with the Carver Community Health Center. She was active in the community as Health Coordinator for the Head Start Health Program in Schenectady County. There her professional goal was to improve child health care in the Schenectady community. She had been a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Darrel, they married in 1955, he died in 2017. She is survived by two children, John H. Darrel of Niskayuna and Beth (Eric) Linendoll of Ballston Lake; a brother, Luke MacNeil; a beloved grandson, Jacob Linendoll; nephews, John and Michael MacNeil. She was predeceased by her brother, Mark MacNeil. Calling hours, Friday afternoon, 4 to 6 p.m. in the evening at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A graveside service will be held Saturday morning, 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery (Brandywine Ave.). Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 103 Patroon Dr., Guilderland, NY 12084. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary