Anne Douglass Middleton passed away into God's loving arms on October 9, 2020. She lived 98 years and is survived by a large and loving family including three children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, her son, Stephen, and her two sisters, Monnie and Janet. Anne was born in Suffern, New York, and began her lifelong artistic pursuits as a teen. She attended Bennett Junior College and New York School of Applied Design for Women. She and Don married during World War II and enjoyed sixty-seven years together. She loved birdwatching, gardening, flowers of all kinds, reading and opera, but her passion was going to Lake George each summer and welcoming her extended family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a love of buying small gifts for all. Through letter writing, Anne stayed in touch with her friends around the globe. She loved her local groups including book club, Group 7 at church, her painting group, and garden club. She was so proud that she acted as a Cub Scout den mother for eleven years and also worked as a docent at the Schenectady Museum. As empty nesters, Anne and Don loved to travel with the Cornell Class of '44. When Anne was 95, she had a solo art show at Glen Eddy, featuring 38 of her best drawings and paintings including still lifes, landscapes, and portraits. A family graveside service was held. Next year her life will be celebrated at a memorial service at First Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Anne's favorite charities including: City Mission, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, New York 12305, The FUND for Lake George, 2199 U.S. 9, Lake George, NY 12845, Girls Inc., 962 Albany St, Schenectady, NY 12307, or First Reformed Church,8 N Church Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave condolences for Anne's family please visit www.jonesfh.net
.