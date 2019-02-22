Anne Hannigan Fortune, 66, of Sheldon Dr., died peacefully at Ellis Hospital with her loving and faithful husband at her side. Born in Suffern, NY on March 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle Clark Hannigan. Anne worked as a computer programmer and also as an accountant for Saratoga Hospital, Freihofer's Baking Co, Sweet Associates of Schenectady and lastly for Shaker Computer until retiring in 1997. She and husband Bob were members of The Edison Club, Rexford and former members of The Mohawk Golf Club, Schenectady. In recent years they wintered at their Plantation-Somerset home in Fort Myers, Florida. Anne had many interests; music, reading and movies to name a few but her passion for horses was what made her the happiest. From a very young age she was taking riding lessons and spending time at the stables. She was a fierce competitor and never gave up her desire to ride and show. She had a true gift with horses and loved the hours she spent with them. Her sister and daughter shared Anne's love for horses which built a special bond between the three of them. Her friendships made through this lifelong devotion were also very important to her. As a successful horsewoman she showed several championship horses throughout her career. She competed at a National and World Championship level within the Arabian and Morgan Associations. Anne then finished out her riding career in the hunter/jumper world collecting many awards on a more local circuit as she was an active member of the Capital District Hunter Jumper Council and the Tri-County Riding Association. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert A. Fortune, whom she married on April 11, 1987; her daughter, Amy Blake (Tom Millington) of Ballston Spa; great-granddaughter, Lacey Hewitt; sister, Maureen (Stephen) LaBelle and nephew, Brian LaBelle of Saratoga Springs; sister-in-law, Nancy Marcyan (Robert) of Palm Bay, FL; sister-in-law, Marie Fortune; nephew, Michael Fortune (Dina); niece, Elizabeth Hughes (Bob); and great-nieces, Miranda and Maribella Gaetani and her BFF, Marikate Matthews. Also survived by her loving canine friend, her Black English Lab, "Dooley" and her horse, "Hoagie". She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Fortune. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24th from 3 to 5 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 N Main St., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial at the church will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Warhorse, PO Box 461, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 in loving memory of Anne H. Fortune. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary