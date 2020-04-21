|
|
Anne Jaster, 82, died peacefully at home Thursday, April 16, 2020. Anne was born in Bronxville, in 1937, and was raised in Scarsdale. She then attended Middlebury College receiving a B.A. in Art History, and subseguently received her M.A. from Columbia University. During this time she met her future husband, Heinz, who had recently arrived from Germany. Anne moved to the San Francisco Bay area and taught high school art. In 1972, she moved to Rotterdam. In addition to creating a wonderful home and being an avid gardener and naturalist, she became an art teacher at Mariaville School. She served on the board of the George Landis Arboretum, and was an ardent supporter for conservation of the Plotter Kill and Moccasin Kill natural areas in addition to active volunteerism with the Environmental Clearinghouse. Her interest in nature and her artistic talent converged with a deep passion for botanical illustration. She taught botanical illustration for adults, and donated illustrations for public use. She also loved travel and spent time in Germany, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile in addition to several cross country road trips in later years with her dear friend, Rob Helffrich, who was her companion for the last 14 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years Heinz Jaster, he died in 2004. Mrs. Jaster is survived by two children, John (Janet) of Rotterdam and Theodora of Eugene, OR, six grandchildren, John, James, Julia, Joseph and Jarrett Jaster of Rotterdam and Henry Cook of Eugene, OR. She is also survived by four brothers, John (Audrey, deceased) MacDowell of Sanford, NC, Bill (Jane) MacDowell of Soleby, PA, Ned (Ellie) MacDowell of Greenwich, CT , and Ted MacDowell (Judy Zurbrick) of Worcester, NY. A memorial service will be held at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020