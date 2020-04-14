|
|
Anne Jocelyn Shuttleworth N.P., 80, of Niskayuna, NY died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY on September 27, 1939 she was the only daughter of the late Clayton and Mary Barkley Shuttleworth. A lifelong area resident, Anne was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute, St. Mary's School of Nursing, Russell Sage College, and the Nurse Practitioner's Program. During her lifetime, Anne dedicated her life to Public Health and was an advocate for Nursing. She helped to develop a Home Health Aide Program and was a discharge planner for several area hospitals. Most notably she was the first Nurse Practitioner in New York State and served as the Director of Women's Health Services for the New York State Department of Health until her retirement. Anne will be remembered for her humble attitude and her life's work contributing to Public Health and those in need. Part of her volunteer work was working with Literacy Volunteers, working with children with special needs and volunteering with the Schenectady City Mission. She was a member of the NYS Nurse's Association and enjoyed traveling, painting, collecting antiques and just being with her circle of friends. She was predeceased by her brother, John B. "Jack" Shuttleworth in 2007. Survivors include her sister-in-law, many cousins, dear friends and her faithful canine companion, Barkley. It was Anne's request that services are private and burial will take place in the family plot, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020