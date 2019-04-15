Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
Watt Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Reznikoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Judith Reznikoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Judith Reznikoff Obituary
Anne Judith Reznikoff,76 of Guilderland, NY died on Sunday, April 14,2019 at the Albany Medical Center. Anne was born in NYC and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ilse Reznikoff.She had been a Capital District resident most of her life. She received her Bachelors Degree from Syracuse University later receiving her Masters Degree from the University of Connecticut. She was employed for many years by the New York State Health Department. Anne enjoyed attending theater performances and would enthusiastically travel for Summer theater. She enjoyed politics and was involved with the League of Women Voters. Anne was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Albany. Services at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Watt Street Schenectady on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now