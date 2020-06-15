Anne K. (Glenn) Trechel, a proud homemaker of Irish heritage and matriarch of the Trechel family, died on June 12, 2o2o of lung cancer. She lived and died in her Rotterdam home of 61 years. Her son and daughter were by her side during her final weeks of life. She was 87 and still feisty. Anne was born in Rensselaer, NY on March 30, 1933. She married Robert (Bob) G. Trechel on September 24, 1955. She was predeceased by Bob in 2012, grandson Michael D. Mandel, MD in 2018, parents Francis and Josephine (White) Glenn, brothers Coleman Glenn, MD and Dr. Joseph Glenn. Anne is survived by her daughter Carole Trechel-Donahue (Paul), son Gary Trechel (Helene), two grandsons Glenn and Gregory Trechel, friend of 82 years Joan Adam, and six nieces and nephews. Anne lived life on her own terms and was famous for her smile, quick wit, and equally quick temper. She worked as an office manager before marrying and choosing to be a homemaker. She excelled as a mother, helping with homework and making breakfast each morning. She loved family, home, friends, music, and planning every holiday dinner. She loved watching her tomato garden grow each summer. Anne was a shopaholic (especially with shoes) and enjoyed Sunday breakfast at the diner. She was proud to have been a founding member of St. Gabriel's Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also never shy about sharing the many accomplishments of her three "exceptional" grandsons. Much gratitude to her son-in-law Paul for his help over the past years and to Carole Vanderwerken and her team for the loving care which made it possible for Mom to stay safely at home. Mass is scheduled at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam for Wednesday, June 17 at 10am. Due to the pandemic, church capacity will be limited to 70 and masks will be required. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate her life will be scheduled for a future date. Please consider a memorial donation to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To share a memory or condolence for Anne's family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 15, 2020.