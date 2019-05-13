Anne Whittmore, of Finely Road, Town of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2019. Anne was born in Rutland, VT on December 7, 1964. Her loving parents were Doris and Donald Boucher. After graduating from The Schenectady County Community College she worked as a secretary in a law office in Clifton Park and then in the administrative office of The Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Finally, she worked for many years with Dunmore Contracting and the Town of Milton Supervisor's Office. On December 1, 1992 she was married to Scott Whittmore in Charlton, NY. Anne is predeceased by her mother Doris Moore Boucher and step-mother Rebecca Merrill Boucher. Anne is survived by her husband Scott Whittmore, her father, Donald Boucher, and her children Jerrianne (Mark) Brandly, Benjamin Whittmore, and Willa Whittmore. Anne is also survived by her brother John (Ilene) Boucher and sister Mary (Richard) Pokrzywka. She also leaves behind nieces Jennifer and Allison Pokrzywka, Dara Boucher, and nephews David Boucher and Andrew Albero. Anne loved them all and will be greatly missed by all. Anne was a cancer survivor and memorial donations may be made in her honor to , 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Anne's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 13, 2019