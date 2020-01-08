Home

Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
167 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY
View Map
Anne M. Laskey


1923 - 2020
Anne M. Laskey Obituary
On January 6, Anne Laskey, 96, passed away peacefully at her residence, The Home of The Good Shepard. On January 12, Anne would have celebrated her 97th birthday. Anne was born on her family farm in Ballston Spa on January 12, 1923. She was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Fenick. Anne was a lifelong resident of Ballston Spa, NY. She graduated from Ballston Spa High School and won many awards for her artistic drawing ability. On May 16, 1942, Anne married Edward F. Laskey of Mechanicville, NY. During World War II, Anne went to work as a draftsman at the General Electric Co. to support the war effort. Anne was a lifelong communicant and supporter of St. Mary's Church and School. She led the Rosary group for many years. In 1961, Anne opened Anne's Superette, a small grocery store and built a thriving business serving the local community. She also enjoyed making homemade breads, which she delivered to many village residents. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and made several trips to Australia and Hawaii. She enjoyed many winters with her husband in Siesta Key, FL. Anne was an active member of the Milton Seniors and served as its President for several years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning for her family and friends. Anne also enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower and shrub gardens. She along with her husband, built and purchased several apartments and enjoyed the company of their tenants. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Laskey, who died on September 5, 2016. Anne is survived by three of her four sons, Edward F. (Shirley) Laskey Jr. of West Milton, NY, Paul M. (Mary) Laskey of Ballston Spa, NY, Thomas R. (Pam) Laskey, deceased 9-5-90, Timothy J. (Maureen) Laskey of Saratoga Springs, NY, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Center. For directions or to light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
