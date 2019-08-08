Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish
2216 Rosa Road
Schenectady, NY
View Map
1934 - 2019
Anne Marie Brown Obituary
Anne Marie Brown of Kingsway Community passed away on July 27, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was 85. Born in Troy on March 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Elizabeth (Mahony) Brown. Anne Marie graduated from the College of St. Rose, Albany with a BA and received her degree of Master in Library Science from SUNY Albany. She worked as a school teacher and librarian for the Schalmont Central School System. She was a parishioner of the former Our Lady Fatima Church and a member of the Rosary Society and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient order of Hibernians. She is survived by several cousins of the Martone Family and a dear friend Grace Riccobono of Schenectady. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Winfield. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., Schenectady. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
