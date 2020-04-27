|
|
Anne Marie Mocker died on April, 24th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY due to a recent illness. Anne was born in Brooklyn Jewish Hospital (NY) as Elizabeth Tarasavage, adopted as an infant and raised as Anne Braica-Farnan. A 1962 graduate of St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, NY, she was a teacher for several years before embarking on marriage and motherhood. During their early marriage, Anne and her husband Joe moved for his career to Syracuse, NY, rural Ohio and Pittsfield, MA before settling in Schenectady, NY. Anne enjoyed travel and was especially fond of her rescue animals, particularly when an Ohio barn cat gave birth in her house and promptly departed, leaving Anne with two newborn kittens, whom she successfully raised and loved. Faith and the Catholic Church played a large and meaningful role in her life. Anne is predeceased by two of the great loves of her life, husband Joseph Francis Mocker, Jr., with whom she shared 51 years of marriage, and her son, John Francis Mocker, who died at age 8. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnne Piterniak, son-in-law William Piterniak, granddaughter Janine Piterniak, and many dear friends. The family is especially grateful to the Ellis Hospital C6 doctors and staff, in particular, Nurse Laura, for their every kindness shown this week. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later time. Donations in her name can be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the . To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020