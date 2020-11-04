Anne Marie Therese Nolte, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born to the late Edward John Grimm, Sr. and Antoinette Marie Iannelli Grimm on October 10, 1928. Anne attended Franklin K. Lane High School and Hunter College in New York City before relocating to Albany on a full scholarship to Albany Medical Center College for Physical Therapy. After graduation, she worked at the Cerebral Palsy Center. Anne met the love of her life, Don, on a blind date and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years together before his passing in 2011. There were many happy memories raising their five children, spending summers at their camp on Lake George, and traveling extensively in their motorhome. As Director of the Physical Therapy Department at Hallmark Nursing Center in Schenectady, Anne developed many innovative programs including music therapy. She also worked for the Visiting Nurses Association. Anne converted to Catholicism in her early twenties, thus beginning a deep relationship with the church. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. As a member of the Schenectady Melo-Dears Barbershop Chorus, Anne served as their director for over 50 years. Anne is the cherished mother of Andrea Salisbury (Bryan), Karen Bolle (Bill), Bruce Nolte, Gregg Nolte (Carolyn) and Todd Nolte (Carolyn); beloved grandmother of Scott Bolle, Russ Bolle, Josh Salisbury (Terri), Andrea Riggins (Sam), Daniel Chevrette (Fatin), Eric Carnevale, Ryan Nolte, Alyssa Nolte, Lindsay Nolte and Andrew Nolte; great grandmother of nine; and several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private Mass and burial for the immediate family. Those wishing to honor Anne's memory may make a memorial contribution to St. Madeleine Sophie Church (3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 1303) or Bethesda House (834 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307).





